Top camera up for grabs

Vhutshilo Thavhiwa and his CHELA THUPA!! side, who won the August competition and a three-piece Jasmine Recliner Set valued at R12 000, still leads the competition after the first English Premier League fixtures of September.

The September winner will grab themselves a CANON POWERSHOT SX730 HS camera, valued at R4 999!

Eden Hazard scored big for Thavhiwa’s team, with 11 Fantasy Premier League points, while others did well by having Sadio Mane, who scored 10 points, on their team or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who finally got off the mark for Arsenal against Cardiff.

The current top ten in the Phakaaathi Fantasy League is:

1. CHELA THUPA!! Vhutshilo Thavhiwa – 298 points.

2. Balla Chutney FC – Mohamed Mansoor – 297

3 . HONDY FC – Leigh Hondy – 292

4. Sommies Slaghuis – Arno Pouwels – 291

5. IHateFantasy – Lyle Kruger – 286

6. Wayne – United – Wayne Saaiman – 283

7. MR. 7EVEN – Brandon Jantjies – 272

8. Superkings – Yusuf Laher – 272

9. Suspectz04 – Jason Ankiah – 268

10 . DeeCull XI- Nkosinam Mtabani – 268

You can still enter our league, for a chance to win monthly prizes.

To join our fantasy league, follow these steps:

1. Register your team at fantasy.premierleague.com.

2. Go to https://citizen.co.za/ competitions/1989138/join-ourphakaaathi-fantasy-premierleague/ and fill in the entry form, once you have done this, we will supply you with a code for our private league. If you’ve lost your code, please SMS the keyword FANTASY, followed by your full name, date of birth and email address to 33521 and the code will be re-sent to your phone (SMSs are charged at R1.50 each and errors will be billed. Free and bundle SMSs do not apply).

