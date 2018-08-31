 
Fantasy League 31.8.2018 12:30 pm

Vhutshilo our first winner

It was a hard-fought battle, but in the end it was Vhutshilo Thavhiwa’s CHELA THUPA!! team that won Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy Premier League for the month of August, walking away with a Jasmine 3-Piece Recliner Set valued at R12 000 proudly sponsored by Fair Price.

Thavhiwa scored 51 points in week three of the Fantasy Premier League, leaving him with a grand total of 242 points, even if 51 points was by some distance Thavhiwa’s lowest weekly score so far.

Marcos Alonso did most of the damage for CHELA THUPA!! with his two assists for Chelsea in their 2-1 English Premier League win over Newcastle on Sunday.

The highest weekly points total went to Jamie Kinnear and his Alberton FC side, who netted him an impressive 77 points.
Alberton FC also had Alonso in their team, as well as Aleksandar Mitrovic, who netted a double for promoted Fulham on Sunday in their EPL win over struggling Burnley.

The winner of the September competition, meanwhile, will
grab themselves a CANON POWERSHOT SX730 HS camera, valued at R4 999! And don’t forget, all readers
can still join Phakaaathi’s Fantasy Premier League. and give themselves a chance to win monthly prizes.

