Phakaaathi Fantasy League – August Winner!

Congratulations to our Phakaaathi Fantasy League winner for the month of August, Vhutshilo Thavhiwa who accumulated an impressive 242 points with his team Chela Thupa!! Thavhiwa walks away with a Jasmine 3-piece recliner set worth R12 000 proudly sponsored by Fair Price.

The first month of the Phakaaathi Fantasy League proved to be an extremely competitive one, with brilliant individual strategies, surprises and many close calls. Lyle Kruger and his team IHateFantasy came in second with 240 points; however, as a member of The Citizen’s staff, Lyle participates just for the fun of the game and is not eligible to win any prizes – sorry Lyle. The Phakaaathi Fantasy League is brought to you in association with Fair Price and Canon. Remember, you can join the game at any stage, all points will be reset to zero at the start of each month putting participants on a level playing field.

In September we’ll be giving away a Canon PowerShot SX730 HS camera worth R4 999. If you haven’t already entered the league, join now by clicking here.

