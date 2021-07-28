Backs to the wall for Scottish club Celtic

Phumelela

Glasgow Celtic lost their Scottish title after nine successive championships last season and a result are forced to compete in the early rounds of the Champions League, where they are up against it in Denmark tonight when they take on FC Midtjylland. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

Wednesday 28 July

M1 CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps: Romania’s Cluj are looking to get to the group phase of the Champions League in 2013. Gibraltar’s champions lost 2-1 at home in the first leg of this preliminary round tie.



M2 Haugesund vs Stromsgodset: Both clubs have 19 points in mid-table in Norway but Stromsgodset have played one game more (13) than Haugesund.



M3 Lillestrom vs Sarpsborg 08: Lillestrom are on a nine match unbeaten run. Sarpsborg have won only one of their last five outings in the Norwegian league.



M4 Mjondalen vs Stabaek: Stabaek have won half of the 14 past clashes between the two Norwegian club with three wins for Mjondalen and four draws.



M5 Neftci vs Olympiakos: Greek club Olympiakos are facing a shock early exit from the Champions League as they take a slender lead to Azerbaijan for the second leg of this preliminary round tie.



M6 Odd vs Sandefjord: Four of the last five clashes between these two Norwegian teams have ended in draws.



M7 Sheriff Tiraspol vs Alashkert: Moldova’s Sheriff won 1-0- away in Armenia last week in the first leg of this Champions League tie and have home advantage for the return.



M8 FC Midtjylland vs Glasgow Celtic: A 1-1 draw in Glasgow last week leave the Scottish giants in danger of elimination from the Champions League as the return game in hosted Denmark.



M9 Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven: PSV proved powerful and impressive in the first leg with a thumping 5-1 win at home and should be through to the next round of the Champions League to meet the winner of the tie between Celtic and Midtjylland.



M10 Ludogorets Razgard vs Mura: Ludogorets forced a goalless draw away in Slovenia in the first leg of this Champions League qualifier. Bulgaria’s Ludogorets were in the group stage of the Champions League in 2015 and 2017.

