AmaZulu on the brink of runner-up spot

Phumelela

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

A home win for AmaZulu over draw kings Swallows FC will ensure they finish second in the DStv Premiership and book a spot in next season’s Caf Champions League. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Wednesday 2 June

S10 V1

M1 AmaZulu vs Swallows FC: Benni McCarthy’s side remain on course for second place in the DStv Premiership if they can win. Swallows extended their record number of draws to 20 over the weekend.

M2 Baroka FC vs Orlando Pirates: The last five clashes between the two clubs have all ended in draws. Baroka have won only one of their previous 10 clashes with the Buccaneers.

M3 Bloemfontein Celtic vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Celtic have drawn five of their past seven meetings. If Sundowns avoid defeat, they win end the season unbeaten away from home.

M4 Cape Town City vs Black Leopards: City play with Eric Tinkler back in charge for the first time as they look to ensure a top eight finish to the campaign. If Leopards lose they are effectively condemned to relegation.

M5 Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows: Chiefs fired coach Gavin Hunt on Friday and so finish the season with Dillon Shepard and Arthur Zwane in command. Arrows are still chasing a top three finish to the season.

M6 Stellenbosch FC vs TS Galaxy: Stellenbosch have not won a home game since January and are dangerously close to the drop zone. Galaxy have lost three of their last four away games.

M7 SuperSport United vs Maritzburg United: SuperSport have won only one of their past 12 matches. Maritzburg have won just three of 31 past clashes against SuperSport.

M8 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Chippa United: Chippa are second from bottom and still under threat of relegation. TTM beat Chippa 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final last month.

M9 England vs Austria: England host this warm-up game in Middlesbrough. Austria’s last game was. 4-0 loss at home to Denmark in the March World Cup qualifiers.

M10 Germany vs Denmark: The last five clashes between these two countries have seen two victories apiece and a draw. Both countries are warming up for Euro 2020.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1