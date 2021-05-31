Euro warm-ups see Poland poised for tough battle with Russia

Phumelela

The warm-ups for the European Champions gather apace tonight with a tough tussle between Poland and near neighbours Russia on the cards.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 1 June

S10 V3

M1 Croatia vs Armenia: First of two warm-ups for Croatia ahead of the European Championship. Armenia are on an unprecedented run of five successive wins.

M2 Kosovo vs San Marino: Kosovo host this friendly on the back of two defeats in March. San Marino were thumped 7-0 by Italy last Thursday.

M3 Lithuania vs Estonia: The opening game of the Baltic Cup, which also features Latvia. It is played every two years and Latvia have won the last four editions.

M4 North Macedonia vs Slovenia: North Macedonia play their first games since their sensational 1-0 win away against Germany in March in the World Cup qualifiers. Slovenia lost their last two matches in March.

M5 Slovakia vs Bulgaria: Slovakia warm up for the Euros with this friendly against Bulgaria. This is the seventh meeting with three wins for Slovakia and two for Bulgaria.

M6 GIF Sundsvall vs Jonkopings Sodra: Sundsvall have taken 13 out of a possible 15 points from their last five games in the Swedish second division. Jonkoping are only one point above the relegation places.

M7 Sollentuna vs Hammarby Talang: Sollentuna have conceded 12 goals in losing their past three games. Hammarby Talang have won one of only eight league games this season.

M8 Poland vs Russia: Both countries have lost three of their past five internationals and need a pick up in form before they compete in the European Championship next week.

M9 Vila Nova FC vs Bahia: Second division Vila Noa host top flight outfit Bahia in the Copa do Brasil. Bahia’s last trip to play Vila Nova was five years ago and Bahia won 1-0.

M10 Operario Ferroviario vs Guarani: Operario opened their new Brazil second division campaign with a surprise 2-0 win at Vasco da Gama at the weekend. Guarani’s opening game was a 1-1 home draw with Vitoria Bahia.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1