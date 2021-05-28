Sligo Rovers look to extend early season lead

Phumelela

Make your Soccer 10 picks! V

The season in Ireland continues to gain momentum, with Sligo Rovers the early leaders, but they are away at Finn Harps tonight in a tough outing. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Friday 28 May

S10 V3

M1 Finn Harps vs Sligo Rovers: Finn Harps have collected a single point from their past four home games. Four successive wins have Rovers top of the Irish league table.

M2 Dinamo Minsk vs Ruh Brest: Dinamo are third in the league in Belarus and Ruh Brest are fifth, two points behind. Last season, Ruh Brest beat Dinamo 1-0 both home and away.

M3 Drogheda United vs Derry City: Drogheda United have won their past four outings. Derry have drawn three of their previous four fixtures.

M4 St Patrick’s Athletic vs Dundalk: St Pats have four points from their last four games but still sit in the top three in the Irish league. Dundalk have won one of their past five.

M5 Aswan vs Al Ittihad: Aswan sit just above the relegation places in the Egyptian league. Al Ittihad have won twice in their three past visits to Aswan.

M6 Brasil de Pelotas vs Londrina: First match of the new Brazilian second division season for both clubs. Brasil de Pelotas were 12th last year while Londrina are back after one season in Serie C.

M7 Athlone Town vs University College Dublin: Athlone have lost three of their past four games. UCD are second in Ireland’s second division with only one defeat in their opening nine games.

M8 Cobh Ramblers vs Cork City: Ramblers have lost their last four games while Cork are unbeaten in their previous four, but drawn three of them.

M9 Shelbourne vs Galway United: Unbeaten in their opening nine matches, Shelbourne are top of the Irish second division table. Galway have won twice and drawn the other of her last three away games.

M10 Treaty United vs Bray Wanderers: Irish second division new boys Treaty United are unbeaten at home this season. Wanderers have won their last three matches.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 3