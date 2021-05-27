AmaZulu, Pirates battle for runner-up spoils

Phumelela

A potential battle for second place in the DStv Premiership is emerging between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates and their clash today will give that picture much more clarity. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 27 May

S10 V2

M1 Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu: Pirates must overcome a shock 0-4 defeat in morocco on Sunday. AmaZulu have had a two week break since a surprise 1-0 home loss to Baroka FC.

M2 Bodo/Glimt vs Haugesund: Last season, Bodo/Glimt scored 10 goals in their two matches against Haugesund as they went on to win the title in Norway for the first time.

M3 Lillestrom vs Odd: Odd have won seven of their last eight games against Lillestrom, with the draw in the other one.

M4 Sarpsborg 08 vs Kristiansund: Kristiansund are unbeaten in their past six clashes against Sarpsborg, who have only beaten them once before.

M5 Stromsgodset vs Tromso: Tromso are back in the top flight of Norwegian football after one season down in the second division. In 38 past meetings there have been 15 wins apiece with eight draws.

M6 Viking Stavanger vs Mjondalen: Viking are unbeaten in five past clashes with Mjondalen, winning three of them.

M7 Molde vs Valerenga: Valerenga won the last meeting between the two Norwegian clubs, ending a run of eight games without success against Molde.

M8 FC Thun vs FC Sion: The first leg of the playoff match for a place in the top flight in Switzerland. Sion finished second bottom in the Super League and Thun were second in the Challenge League.

M9 Venezia vs Cittadella: Venezia won 1-0 away in the first leg of this Serie B promotion playoff final and already have one foot in the Italian top flight. They were last in Serie A in the 2001-02 season.

M10 Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield: Flamengo are on an 11-match unbeaten run. Both clubs have already booked their places in the next round of the Copa Libertadores.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1