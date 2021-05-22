Key Champions League ties for South African duo

Phumelela

Kaizer Chefs can expect a backlash in Tanzania today in the Champions League while Mamelodi Sundowns have a tough task ahead of them against Cairo giants Al Ahly.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Saturday May 22

S10 V3

M1 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly: Sundowns lost 2-0 in Cairo in the first leg and face an uphill task in this second leg of their African Champions League quarter-final tie, against the holders.

M2 Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs: Chiefs had a crushing 4-0 victory over the Tanzanian club in the first leg of this African Champions League quarter-final duel. It was Chiefs’ biggest win of the season.

M3 St. Johnstone vs Hibernian: St Johnstone have won their last three games angst Hibs, keeping clean sheet in all three. Hibs are set to finish third behind Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

M4 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen: Dortmund look to finish the Bundesliga season with a seventh successive victory and in third spot. Leverkusen have drawn their last two matches but qualified for next season’s Europa League.

M5 TSG 04 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin: Hoffenheim have two victories and four draws from their past six Premier League outings. Hertha Berlin are unbeaten in their past eight games to move to safety in the Bundesliga.

M6 VfB Stuttgart vs Arminia Bielefeld: After four successive losses, Stuttgart have won their last two. Arminia Bielefeld still face the danger of relegation but an away win will ensure safety.

M7 Werder Bremen vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Bremen are third from bottom in the Bundesliga and effectively need a win to ensure safety. Gladbach have lost their last two games, conceding eight goals in the process.

M8 Sunderland vs Lincoln City: Sunderland, seeking to get back up to the Championship, have two wins and a draw in three previous home matches against Lincoln.

M9 Esperance Tunis vs Chabab Belouizdad: Esperance, who won two of the last three African Champions League titles, face quarter-final elimination after losing 2-0 last weekend in the first leg of this quarter-final tie.

M10 Wydad Casablanca vs Mouloudia Alger: A 1-1 draw in the first leg means Wydad are fancied to advance with home advantage to the African Champions League semi-finals.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1