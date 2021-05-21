Blackpool set for a place in League One playoff final

Phumelela

Friday 21 May

S10 V2

M1 KA Akureyri vs Vikingur Reykjavik: Both clubs are among four at the top of the early season standings in Iceland, with 10 points from four matches. Their last two meetings were drawn.

M2 HK Kopavogur vs IA Akranes: Both clubs are winless after their first four games as the new league gets underway in Iceland. Akranes are 9-8 ahead in the win count of past meetings between the two outfits.

M3 FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Luzern’s eight match unbeaten run was ended by a 5-2 defeat against champions Young Boys on Saturday. Lugano could still oust Luzern from fourth spot in the Swiss standings.

M4 Servette Geneva vs St Gallen: Servette lost at home to St Gallen earlier this month in the Swiss Cup semi-final and now have a chance for revenge on the final day of the league season.

M5 FC Zurich vs FC Vaduz: Zurich avoid relegation last weekend despite losing 4-0 to Basle as other results went their way. Vaduz could still finish bottom of the Swiss league if they lose and Sion draw or lose their last game of the season

M6 Greenock Morton vs Airdrieonians: Morton are 1-0 up already after the first leg of their playoff against Airdrie and look odds on to keep their top flight status.

M7 Blackpool vs Oxford United: Blackpool thumped Oxford 3-0 away on Tuesday in the first leg of their League One promotion playoff semi-final.

M8 Finn Harps vs Drogheda United: Finn Harps have won only one of their past seven outings in the Irish league. Drogheda have scored 10 goals in their last two games.

M9 Levante vs Cadiz: Levante have not won in their last seven games in La Liga. Cadiz have lost the last two but have still a chance to finish in La Liga’s top 10.

M10 Fylkir FC vs Kevlavik IF: Fylkir are still looking for their first win of the new league season in Iceland. Keflavik have conceded four goals in each of their last two home matches.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 3