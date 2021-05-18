Basement clubs go in search of vital points in relegation battle

Phumelela

Key battles in the fight against relegation see Bloemfontein Celtic, Stellenbosch and TTM away today while second from bottom Chippa have home advantage, as they all seek vital points.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 18 May

S10 V3

M1 Baroka FC vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila: Polokwane derby as Baroka chase their highest ever league finish while TTM look to pull further clear of the relegation zone after beating Maritzburg on Saturday.

M2 Swallows FC vs Stellenbosch FC: Swallows need one more draw to break the record for the most in a single season. Stellenbosch have gone nine games without a victory and have been sucked into the relegation battle.

M3 Chippa United vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Chippa have won only one of their past six matches and are second from bottom in the DStv Premiership. Celtic have drawn five of their previous six fixtures, losing the other.

M4 Manchester United vs Fulham: Man Utd need a win to make sure of finishing runners-up after losing their last two games to Leicester and Liverpool. Fulham were relegated when they lost at Burnley last week.

M5 Southampton vs Leeds United: Southampton host Leeds for the first time in a decade. Their home record against them is 12 wins, five draws and 13 losses.

M6 Oxford United vs Blackpool: First leg of the League One semi-final playoff. Oxford finished the regular season with a 4-0 win over Burton while Blackpool had four victories on the trot.

M7 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City: Man City have won eight in a row against the Seagulls. Last season’s trip to Brighton was a 5-0 away victory.

M8 Lazio vs Torino: Both clubs lost on Saturday with Lazio beaten in the Rome derby and Torino losing 4-1 at Spezia to remain in relegation peril.

M9 Chelsea vs Leicester City: With the FA Cup final out of the way, these two clubs now battle again but this time for a Champions League place next season while the Blues also look for revenge.

M10 Newport County vs Forest Green Rovers: League Two play-off semi-final first leg tie as Newport look to avoid their 2-0 defeat at home by Rovers in the regular season in February.

