Semi-final playoffs for Premier League place begin

Phumelela

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

The playoffs for a place in next season’s Premier League begin with the first leg of the two semi-final ties. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 17 May

S10 V2

M1 IFK Goteborg vs IK Sirius: Gothenburg have drawn their last three matches at the start of the new Swedish league. Sirius have lost their last two matches, conceding five games.

M2 Mjallby AIF vs BK Hacken: Mjallby have won their past two matches in Sweden with a 1-0 victories. Hacken are bottom of the table in Sweden without a win in their last six matches.

M3 Ostersunds FK vs AIK Stockholm: Ostersunds have lost their past three matches and struggling in the early stage of the season in Sweden. AIK have won three of their opening five matches of the new season.

M4 Varberg BoIS vs Norrkoping: Varberg have a single victory from their first six games of the season. Norrkoping have won their last three matches.

M5 AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford: First leg of the Championship playoff semi-final. Bournemouth lost their last three games of the regular season. Brentford finished third, just outside an automatic promotion berth.

M6 Real Oviedo vs Malaga: Oviedo have won two of their past six games. Malaga are just three points above them in the Spanish second division.

M7 Maccabi Petah Tikva vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Maccabi Tel Aviv have fallen four points behind the title race in Israel but have lost just once in six previous visits to Petah Tikva.

M8 Hellas Verona vs Bologna: Bologna are unbeaten in their last six clashes with Verona, winning four of them.

M9 Girona vs Sporting Gijon: Both clubs are sitting on 61 points in the Spanish second division. Girona have won four in a row. Gijon have won their last games after five without success.

M10 Barnsley vs Swansea City: Barnsley are yet to beat Swansea in 15 past clashes, stretching back 15 years.

Suggested permutation:

R2.00 1 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1