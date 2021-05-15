Leicester looking for maiden FA Cup success

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

Leicester City go in search of a first-ever FA Cup success but Chelsea will be the favourites to win at Wembley today. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Saturday 15 May

S10 V1

M1 Spezia vs Torino: Penultimate game of the season for Spezia as they seek to avoid slipping into the Serie A relegation zone. Torino have lost only twice in their past eight away games.

M2 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs Maritzburg United: The only DStv Premiership game of the weekend as Nedbank Cup winners TTM and fellow strugglers Maritzburg look to get clear of the relegation paces.

M3 Southampton vs Fulham: Southampton have won five of their past seven meetings with Fulham, drawing one and losing the other. Fulham are still battling the possibility of relegation.

M4 Chabab Belouizdad vs Esperance Tunis: Belouizdad’s previous two wins in the Champions League were against former champions TP Mazembe and Mamelodi Sundowns. Esperance won the competition in 2018 and 2019 but were eliminated in last season’s quarter-finals.

M5 Juventus vs Inter Milan: Outgoing champions host the new Scudetto holders. Juventus have gone nine home games without against Inter, last losing in 2012.

M6 Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC: Chiefs meet Tanzania opposition for the first time as they compete in the last eight of the African Champions League for the first time.

M7 Chelsea vs Leicester City: FA Cup final as Chelsea chase two trophies this season with the Champions League final to come. Leicester have never won the FA Cup and last reached the final in 1969.

M8 Roma vs Lazio: Roman derby on the penultimate weekend of the Serie A season. Lazio are unbeaten in their past four clashes with two 3-0 wins and two draws.

M9 Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: It is the third successive year that the Egyptian giants and South African champions meet in the African Champions League quarter-finals. Ahly have won both previous home legs.

M10 Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United: The previous four head-to-head clashes between these Premier League dies have produced 16 goals but no winner, all ending in score draws.

Suggested permutation:

R16.00 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 3