Champions City turn focus to Champs League final

Phumelela

Make your Soccer 10 picks!

Newly crowned champions Manchester City begin their Champions League final preparation in earnest tonight with a trip to Newcastle United. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Friday 14 May

S10 V2

M1 FC Haka vs Kotkan Työväen Palloilijat: Haka have lost their opening two matches of the new Finland season. KTP have not won in their past nine meetings with Haka.

M2 FC Honka vs Inter Turku: Honka registered their first win of the new season in Finland in their last game one week ago. Inter have been runners-up in the last two seasons.

M3 Finn Harps vs Dundalk: Finn Harps produced an upset win over Dundalk in March at the start of the new Irish season, ending a winless streak against the former champions stretching back to 2007.

M4 Ghazi El Mahalla vs Al Masry: Ghazi El Mahalla’s recent home success includes a 1-0 win over champions Al Ahly. Al Masry won their last away game at Aswan 3-2.

M5 Vejle BK vs Odense Boldklub: Vejle have been beaten in only one of their previous eight games. Odense have lost their last two away games, conceding give goals in the process.

M6 Pacos de Ferreira vs Gil Vicente: Pacos de Ferreira vs Gil Vicente: Pacos de Ferreira remain sixth in the Portuguese league despite winning only one of their past eight games. Gil Vicente have won four of their past five away games.

M7 Mouloudia Alger vs Wydad Casablanca: MC Alger met Wydad in the African Champions League a decade ago, winning 3-1 at home in group competing but losing 4-0 away to the Moroccans.

M8 Drogheda United vs St Patrick’s Athletic: Drogheda had a 7-0 away win over Waterford away last weekend. St Pats sit second in their Irish league but lost their top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers last Saturday.

M9 Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Newcastle look clear of relegation danger after three wins in their past five outings. Man City have won three in a row against Newcastle with a 9-0 goal aggregate.

M10 Sporting Braga vs Moreirense: Braga have been triumphant in six of their last seven clashes against Moreirense.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 3 x 1