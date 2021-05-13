Clash of the Reds at Old Trafford

Phumelela

Manchester United have officially missed out on the league title, but will still be determined to take down Liverpool, who are still in the hunt for a top eight spot.

Manchester United and Liverpool try for a second time to get onto the field at Old Trafford in what has become a hectic end-of-season schedule for both clubs.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 13 May

S10 V1

M1 Aston Villa vs Everton: Villa won at Goodson Park at the start of the month and now they meet again 12 days later. Everton are chasing a spot in the Europa League with Sunday’s away win at West Ham boosting their chances.

M2 Real Valladolid vs Villarreal: Nine matches without any success has Valladolid in danger of relegation. Villarreal conceded four goals at home at the weekend.

M3 Eibar vs Real Betis: Eibar have won their last two games as they battle to get off the foot of La Liga. Betis are on a run of six successive draws.

M4 Rosenborg vs Viking Stavanger: Rosenborg began the new season in Norway with a draw on the opening weekend of action while Viking got off to a winning start by beating Brann Bergen.

M5 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund: Dortmund won at Leipzig in the Bundesliga at the weekend and now the club meet again in Berlin in the German Cup final.

M6 Breidablik UBK vs Keflavik IF: Breidablik have won their past seven clashes against Keflavik, including a 6-1 triumph in pre-season cup competition in January.

M7 Manchester United vs Liverpool: This re-arranged match is a second in as many days for Man Utd. Liverpool need the win if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

M8 Crotone vs Hellas Verona: Crotone are already relegated and have conceded seven goals in their past two Serie A outings. Verona have picked up a paltry two points from their past five fixtures.

M9 UMF Stjarnan vs Vikingur Reykjavik: Stjarnan are unbeaten in their past eight clashes against Vikingur.

M10 Granada vs Real Madrid: Granada have lost 14 of their 15 past meetings against Real. Their only success was a home triumph in 2013.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 1 x 3