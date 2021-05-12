Chiefs chase a spot back in the top eight

Phumelela

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Wednesday 12 May

S10 V1

M1 Bloemfontein Celtic vs Cape Town City: Celtic have a single win in their last 11 games. Cape Town City travel to the Free State without coach Jan Olde Reikerink, who they have suspended.

M2 Chippa United vs Black Leopards: Key clash in the battle to avoid relegation from the DStv Premiership. Chippa are second from bottom six points ahead of bottom placed Leopards.

M3 Maritzburg United vs Lamontville Golden Arrows: Maritzburg have lost four of their past five clashes against Arrows, who are still chasing second place and their highest ever finish.

M4 Kaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FC: Chiefs need a win to get back into the top eight. Swallows have drawn 16 games this season, only one off the record with five games to play.

M5 SuperSport United vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila: SuperSport are on a run of 10 games without a win. TTM are battling against relegation but in good mood after winning the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

M6 Servette Geneva vs Lausanne Sport: Servette have lost their last two games but still chasing the runners-up spot in the Swiss league. Lausanne’s last three fixtures have all ended in draws.

M7 Cagliari vs Fiorentina: Four victories in their last five games look to have saved Cagliari from the threat of relegation. Fiorentina are now only three points above the club from Sardinia in the Serie A standings.

M8 Bologna vs Genoa; Both clubs have won only once in their past seven outings. Genoa won 3-0 when they visited Bologna last season.

M9 Inter Milan vs Roma: Champions Inter celebrated with a five goal rout of Sampdoria at the weekend. Roma have won only one of their past five Serie A fixtures.

M10 Chelsea vs Arsenal: Chelsea looking to post a fourth successive victory. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three meetings with their London rivals.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1