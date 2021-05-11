AmaZulu look to cling onto slim title hopes

Jonty Mark

AmaZulu must win at home against tricky Baroka FC to maintain any realistic hope of catching Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership standings. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 11 May

S10 V2

M1 AmaZulu vs Baroka FC: AmaZulu look to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches. Baroka have won only one of their past nine matches.

M2 Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates: Stellenbosch have not had any home success since early January, a total of nine without a win. Pirates had a 3-0 win over bottom placed Black Leopards on Thursday.

M3 Santa Clara vs Rio Ave: Santa Clara have collected only two points from their last five matches in the Portuguese league. Rio Ave have not won any of their past nine matches.

M4 Tondela vs Belenenses: Tondela are 10th in the Portuguese league but only point behind eight placed Belenenses, who have lost only one of their previous seven away games.

M5 Manchester United vs Leicester City: Man Utd have won their las four home games against Leicester, have had only three successes on 48 previous trips to Old Trafford.

M6 Osasuna vs Cadiz: Osasuna have won all three past home clashes with Cadiz and six of nine overall.

M7 Elche vs Deportivo Alavés: Elche are second from bottom in La Liga with a single win from their past 10 fixtures. Alavés have won four of their past eight visits to Elche, including their last.

M8 Napoli vs Udinese: Napoli are chasing a Champions League spot for next season. They have beaten Udinese in nine of their past 10 meetings, drawing the other.

M9 Southampton vs Crystal Palace: Southampton have not won on any of Palace’s last three visits. Their last two games at home to the Eagles ended in a 1-1 draw.

M10 Levante vs Barcelona: Levante have proven a thorn in Barcelona’s side, winning the last two visits of the Catalan giants. But Barca have won seven of their 14 previous trips to the Valencia City Stadium.

Suggested permutation:

