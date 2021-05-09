Real Madrid look to bounce back after Champions League exit

Phumelela

Sunday 9 May

M1 Benevento vs Cagliari: Two relegation haunted teams clash, making this a doubly important meeting. Cagliari got a vital point away at Napoli last weekend to move one point above Benevento

M2 Hellas Verona vs Torino: Verona have picked up one point from their past five Serie A matches. Torino are just above the relegation places on goal difference only.

M3 Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Man Utd are unbeaten in their 17 past meetings with Villa, winning 13 of them, in something of a one-sided contest over the years.

M4 KV Mechelen vs KV Oostende: Oostende have won three of the last four clashes between these two Belgian clubs, including one away.

M5 Valencia vs Real Valladolid: Valencia are on a six match winless streak. Real Valladolid: have drawn their past four matches all with a 1-1 scoreline and sit one place above the la Liga relegation places.

M6 West Ham United vs Everton:. West Ham have one just one of their past 14 home games against the Toffees.

M7 Brondby vs FC Midtjylland: Midtjylland will be looking to extend their four point lead over second paced Brondby in the Danish title race and edge closer to winning the championship for a third time in the last four seasons.

M8 Hertha Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld: A third game in six days for Hertha has they play catch up and look to get out of the Bundesliga relegation zone. Bielefeld also need points to avoid the drop.

M9 Juventus vs Milan: Both clubs are on 69 points and in joint third place in Serie A. Juventus have not lost at home to Milan in the last 10 years.

M10 Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Real have won the last three clashes with Sevilla, who have only had three away wins at Real in 29 past visits.

