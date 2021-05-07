Leicester look to secure Champions League place

Phumelela

Here are Friday's Soccer 10 picks.

Leicester City can consolidate their hopes of a place in next season’s Champions League if they beat Newcastle United at home on Friday. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Friday 7 May

S10 V1

M1 FC Den Bosch vs Telstar : Den Bosch are second from bottom in the Dutch second division, just one point from bottom place. Telstar have not won in their past seven games.

M2 Go Ahead Eagles vs NEC Nijmegen: Go Ahead are chasing second spot in the Dutch second division, which ensures automatic promotion. NEC have won their last two games and are also in the promotion playoff places.

M3 Helmond Sport vs TOP Oss: TOP Oss have won on their last two visits to Helmond Sport with six goals scored in the process.

M4 KR Reykjavik vs KA Akureyri: The previous two clashes between the two Icelandic sides ended goalless. Before that KR had won three in a row, all without conceding.

M5 Dundalk vs Sligo Rovers: Rovers are unbeaten in their last three matches with Dundalk, including two victories.

M6 Leicester City vs Newcastle United: Leicester are seeking to move closer to ensuring third place and Champions League football next season. Newcastle are on eplace but nine points clear of the relegation zone.

M7 Racing Lens vs Lille: Lille remain a slender one point ahead in the Ligue 1 title race with three games to play. Lens also need a positive result as they chase a place in the Europe League next season.

M8 Real Sociedad vs Elche: Elche are second from bottom in La Liga but can still save their top flight status. Sociedad beat Elche 3-0 at home last September.

M9 Tenerife vs Almeria: Tenerife have three draws and a loss in their last four matches in the Spanish second division. Three successive draws have dented Almeria’s hopes of automatic promotion but they are still third in the Spain’s second division.

M10 Boavista vs Tondela: Boavista need points to move away from the relegation zone in Portugal. But they have only won three of Tondela’s 10 visits.

Suggested permutation:

R2.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1