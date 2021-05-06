Europa league final to be all-English affair?

Phumelela

Here are your Soccer 10 picks for Thursday.

The prospect of an all-English affair in the Europa League final looms large as Arsenal and Manchester United start as favourites in tonight’s semi-final second leg ties. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 6 May

S10 V2

M1 Belenenses vs Portimonense: Portimonense have won only twice in 12 past meetings with Belenenses, who have won five times. There have also been five draws.

M2 Rukh Vynnyky vs Olimpik Donetsk: Rukh Vynnyky are unbeaten in their past five matches in the Ukraine league. Olimpik have won only one of their past 12 outings.

M3 Hertha Berlin vs SC Freiburg: Hertha have lost three of their past four games against Freiburg but those have all been away from home.

M4 Botoșani vs Steaua Bucharest: Botosani have pisted a single victory in 20 past meetings with Steaua Bucharest, losing 15 timed and drawing four.

M5 Benfica vs FC Porto: Benfica have won 10 of their last 11 matches. Porto are six points behind leaders Sporting but with only four games left in the Portuguese league season.

M6 Arsenal vs Villareal: The second leg of this UEFA Europa League semi-final is fascinatingly poised as Arsenal, seeking a second final appearance in three seasons, host Villarreal needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit,

M7 Roma vs Manchester United: Last season’s beaten semi-finalists Manchester United appear to have one foot in the Europa League final as they make their third visit to Italy in this season’s knockout phase, armed with a handsome 6-2 lead against Roma.

M8 Al Ittihad vs Al Ahly: Catch up game for Al Ahly in the Egyptian league. Al Ahly are unbeaten in the last five meetings between the two clubs.

M9 Farense vs Vitoria Guimaraes: Farense are four points adrift in the Portuguese league relegation zone and need victory to attempt to get out of trouble. Guimaraes have lost four of their last six league outings.

M10 Atletico Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors: Atletico’s last Copa Libertadores tie was 4-4 draw away at Nacional last week. Argentinos Juniors have won both of their opening two group games.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 1