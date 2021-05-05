Chelsea have home advantage in bid to reach final

Make your Soccer 10 picks

Hosts Chelsea have never previously lost to Real Madrid but this tie is very evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in Madrid, heading into the second leg of their Champions League semifinal in London. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Wednesday 5 May

S10 V3

M1 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United: Having restored their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership on Sunday, Sundowns can now stretch it to four points with a victory. Maritzburg won their last away game at Stellenbosch.

M2 TS Sporting vs Richards Bay: TS Sporting scored four goals away on Sunday and need another win to cut into Richards Bay lead. They sit two points clear at the top of the

M3 Aris Salonika vs Olympiakos Piraeus: Aris have not registered a home win over Greek champions Olympiakos in the last 10 years.

M4 Servette Geneva vs St. Gallen: This is the second of the Swiss Cup semi-finals. Servette last reached the final 20 years ago and went onto win while St Gallen have only one cup triumph previously, back in 1969.

M5 Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards: Pirates have never lost at home to Leopards and only twice overall in 22 meetings between the two clubs.

M6 Panathinaikos vs Asteras Tripolis: Panathinaikos are without a win in their last four Greek league outings. Asteras have gone eight games in a row without success.

M7 Maritimo v Gil Vicente: Maritimo have lifted themselves away from the relegation zone in Portugal with four wins from their past five matches. Gil Vicente are one point behind them and only three above the last three places

M8 Sporting Braga vs Pacos de Ferreira: Braga have lost their last two matches while Pacos Ferreira got back to winning ways last Friday after going five games without a victory.

M9 AEK Athens vs PAOK Salonika: PAOK beat AEK in their last game in the Greek Cup. This league games sees PAOK chasing the runner-up spot and a Champions League berth for next season.

M10 Chelsea vs Real Madrid: The teams had met in only three previous fixtures before this tie – in two UEFA finals which were both won by Chelsea, who are therefore still unbeaten against Madrid.

Suggested permutation: R4.00 1 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1