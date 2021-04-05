Championship chase could provide upsets

Blackburn play Bournemouth, Swansea take on Preston, and Reading host Derby in a busy Monday.

The chase for promotion to the English Premier League continues with an expansive Easter Monday programme in the Championship, where upsets are on the cards.

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Monday 5 April

S10 V2

M1 Blackburn Rovers v AFC Bournemouth: The last two meetings between these clubs both ended in 3-2 home wins for Bournemouth.

M2 Blackpool v Gillingham: Blackpool are on an 11 match unbeaten run. Gillingham have lost only one of their past nine matches

M3 Coventry City v Bristol City: Bristol City are unbeaten in their past four clashes with Coventry, winning three of them. One of those trio of victories was away.

M4 Luton Town v Barnsley: Luton’s last four clashes with Barnsley has delivered two away wins for the Hatters plus two draws.

M5 Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers: Forest have won only one of their previous seven matches. QPR have lost only one of their last five games.

M6 Peterborough United v Sunderland: Number two takes on number three in League One action. Peterboro and Sunderland are jostling to see who will in the automatic promotion slot behind runaway leaders Hull.

M7 Reading v Derby County: Reading led Derby 21-12 in the win count of previous meetings with six draws. This will be the 40th time the two clubs clash.

M8 Rotherham United v Wycombe Wanderers: Rotherham won 1-0 at Wycombe earlier this season to end a run of nine games without any success against the Chairboys.

M9 Stoke City v Millwall: Three of the last four meetings between the two clubs have ended in goalless draws. Millwall were 2-0 winners in the other.

M10 Swansea City v Preston North End: Swansea are unbeaten in their last five clashes with Preston, winning three of them. The last success was away from home earlier this season.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 3 x 1 x 2,3 x 3 x 1 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1