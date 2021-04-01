SOCCER 10: Chase for La Liga places gathers momentum

Phumelela

Real Mallorca face Leganes in a promotion battle.

The battle for places in La Liga next season is heating up with key promotion clashes in the Spanish second division. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 1 April

S10 V3

M1 Hammarby v Trelleborgs FF: Hammarby are looking for a fourth Swedish Cup win as they conclude pre-season preparations. Trelleborg play in the second tier.

M2 Real Mallorca v Leganes: Mallorca lead Leganes in the upper reaches of the Spanish second division with both clubs seeking promotion to La Liga next season.

M3 Cowdenbeath v Albion Rovers: Cowdenbeath have won three of their previous four meetings with Rovers.

M4 Dumbarton v Airdrieonians: Dumbarton won 2-0 at Airdrie in the last meeting in October which ended a run of eight games without success against the Diamonds.

M5 East Fife v Clyde: East Fife have lost only once in their previous seven clashes against Clyde.

M6 Las Palmas v Lugo: Las Palmas are unbeaten in their past three meetings with Lugo, winning two of them. They are unbeaten in five past home games against Lugo.

M7 Real Zaragoza v Cartagena: Their last clash was a 1-1 draw in January. Cartagena are in relegation danger while Zaragoza sit precariously just above the Spanish second division drop zone.

M8 Deportivo Pasto v Atletico Bucaramanga: Pasto hosted Bucaramanga just two months ago and won 4-0 in convincing fashion. Both clubs have 19 points in the Colombian league and in the bottom half of the table.

M9 Boyaca Chico v Alianza Petrolera: Chico have won three of their past four home games but are struggling in the Colombian league while Alianza are rock bottom without a win this season and only four points.

M10 La Equidad Vs Deportivo Cali: La Equidad are second in the Colombian league but have drawn their last two games. Cali have gone eight matches without a victory.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 1,2

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.