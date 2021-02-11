FA Cup could return smiles to Wolves or Saints

Wolves and Southampton both have the chance to temper what has, overall, been a disappointing season for both when they meet at Molineux in the fifth round of the FA Cup tonight. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Thursday 11 February

S10 V3

M1 Beerschot v KV Mechelen: Beerschot last two home games with Mechelen both ended goalless. This is a cup tie in Belgium.

M2 KAA Gent v Sporting Charleroi: Ghent have gone six games without defeat while Charleroi have their most recent four under the belt without losing.

M3 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton: Southampton held Wolves 1-1 on their last visit to Molineux in November. The Saints eliminated holders Arsenal in the last round of the FA Cup.

M4 Konyaspor vs Besiktas: Besiktas edged Konyaspor 1-0 in the league on Sunday and now meet them again four days later, but this time away in cup action.

M5 Sochaux vs Saint -Etienne: Ligue 2 Sochaux last hosted St Etienne in a goalless draw seven years ago but get another chance for cup success in this game.

M6 Maccabi Netanya vs Beitar Jerusalem: Beitar are unbeaten in their past four clashes with Maccabi Netanya, winning three of them.

M7 Vejle vs Randers: Vejle have not beaten Randers in their last eight meetings, losing five of them.

M8 Athletic Bilbao v Levante: Bilbao have won 11 of 13 home games against Levante, losing the other two.

M9 Barnsley vs Chelsea: Barnsley’s last two games have ended in draws. Chelsea are uneaten in four games under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

M10 SC Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Rotterdam: This Dutch Cup quarter-final tie comes just three weeks after Heerenveen thumped Feyenoord 3-0 at home in league action.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 3 x 2,3

