WATCH: Nigerian superstar smokes and then helps his team win football match

Nigerian singer and record label owner Davido Adeleke better known to the public as Davido captained a star-studded football team at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos wearing yellow and black.

Davido is said to have scored a brace for his side 30BG FC in the game against Boyfriend FC which is a team made up of other Nigerian singers and celebrities like Zlatan, Laycon and KiddWaya to name a few.

The 30BG FC’s captain Davido, smoked shortly before the kickoff while jogging ever so slowly on the field greeting fans in the stands. When fans sported the Nigerian singer and songwriter smoking they cheered him on and sang his hit song ‘Fall’.

The singer was harshly criticized by some people on social media for smoking in public claiming he was getting ’high’ before the game but generally his actions were met with laughter with some suggesting Fifa should investigate if what he smoked helped him secure the win for his side.

Although he scored two goals in the match one was deemed to be offside by onlookers but the match officials didn’t disqualify the goal giving 30BG FC the lead against Zlatan’s side before Davido pounced again to extend his side’s lead.

The captain’s presence inspired a number of supporters seating in the stadium to sing some of Davido’s hit songs including Fall, Dangote and others during the game in celebration of his performance for the side in the football match.

