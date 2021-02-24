Pitso rues missed chances in Al Ahly’s shock Caf Champions League defeat

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was unhappy with his side’s poor finishing during their CAF Champions League Group A defeat to Simba on Tuesday.

A solitary goal from Luís Miquissone was enough to hand Simba a shock 1-0 victory over the defending African champions at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“We still have four remaining games in the group stage, and we will fight to reach the next round,” Mosimane told the Al Ahly official website after the game.

“We aimed to dominate the possession in today’s game, but we missed several chances in the first half, and in these games, we have to take all of our chances.”

Mosimane also expressed his dissatisfaction of Caf’s decision to allow fans into the stadium.

“We have to be professional after any loss, but the game could be held in better circumstances. I am a professional coach and I have no comments on the fans’ attendance as it was the CAF’s decision, but what happened today did not happen in any place in the world.”

Al Ahly will next host Vita Club on 5 March 2021.

