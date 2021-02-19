African Soccer 19.2.2021 12:39 pm

Cameroon legend Eto'o saddened by postponement of Africa 5s tournament 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Samuel Eto'o (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The 2020 edition was expected to see the league grow further with eight more teams, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be postponed. 

Cameroon and Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o is disappointed following the postponement of the 2021 Africa 5s tournament.

The continental social league which started with five countries in 2018 expanded the following year with eight countries and included women’s teams.

This marks the second year without the league after breakout of the pandemic early last year.

“We are as disappointed as the fans with the news of the 2021 Africa 5s being deferred. But we must all stand united in our fight against the coronavirus so that we may all see the day when we can come together once again and enjoy the beautiful game together,” said Eto’o in a statement.

Castle Lager brand director Kudzi Mathabire confirmed the rescheduling of the tournament.

“We take the utmost care for consumers, staff and participants in all that we do. Given the current climate, as our continent continues to battle against the scourge of Covid-19 in many countries, we felt it best to hold off on moving forward with the tournament this year,” said Mathabire.

Furthermore, the organisers say all received entries from teams who wished to participate in the League in 2020 and/or 2021, will gain automatic promotion into the tournament as soon as it is safe to proceed. And entrants will also be the first to be notified should anything change regarding the tournament and its entries.

