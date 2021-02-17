Pitso Mosimane an inspiration to every African coach – Kaze

Young Africans SC coach Cedric Kaze says Pitso Mosimane has taught African coaches a very good lesson that if they work hard, they can get anywhere.

Mosimane has done well since taking over the coaching job at the Egyptian giants in October last year, winning a treble with Al Ahly and also finishing third in the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup.

The former Bafana Bafana has only suffered just one loss [against the European champions Bayern Munich] in 24 matches and Kaizer says Mosimane’s achievements with Al Ahly should serve as a lesson to all African coaches.

“He is an inspiration to every African coach who is working very hard to get to the highest football level in Africa and beyond. He has taught us a very good lesson that if you work hard, you can get anywhere. Now, an African coach is coaching the best club in the world,” Kaze told CAFOnline.com.

“The meaning of that is very huge and it should give every African coach a boost to believe in what we are doing, to work very hard and to know that there are no limits,” added the Burundian-born coach.

Meanwhile, Kaze said his immediate target is to lead Yanga into domestic and continental glory.

“My ambition is to help Yanga reach the summit, to win trophies and to go far in African competitions. I know I have the knowledge and the ambition to succeed after that in North Africa and in the world.

“I believe that we, African coaches, put ourselves a limit. In future, I want to reach a very good level. I know that it is going to come by working very hard and taking opportunities when they come. But first I should do well where I am,” Kaze said.

Yanga currently top the Tanzanian Premier League with 45 points in 19 games. They lead second-placed Simba SC by six points, but have played two games more than their rivals.

