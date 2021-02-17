We will bounce back, vows Namibia coach Britz

Coach James Britz says Namibia will bounce back from their two points-dropped in their draw against Central Africa Republic (CAR) and will continue with the exciting, attacking football when they face Tunisia and Burkina Faso in the next Group B games at the 2021 CAF U20 African Cup of Nations.

ALSO READ: Magdy strikes as Pitso Mosimane’s Ahly cruise to victory

Britz says the boys gave their all in the 1-1 draw against CAR on Monday night but disappointingly did not win and plans the way forward.

“We need about five points to make it through and we will have the same approach against Tunisia in our next game. We came here to leave a mark and we are noticed. We got a lot of compliments and we remain grounded and focused on doing well,” Britz says.

On the CAR draw, the coach explains that they controlled the match and changed things around when they dropped their guard.

“We never created so many chances in the game and we had clear chances that we failed to score. We allowed them back into the game and they scored. We played long balls which was not our game but we regrouped and managed a draw.”

The coach states they the boys will continue to grow with every game they play.

“Other countries are talking about us and we will face Tunisia and Burkina Faso with the same approach, motivate the boys and they can surprise us.”

Britz calls in the nation to support the boys.

“Please stand behind the boys. Let’s motivate them, let’s not be negative and in the second game we will try our best to win.”

Namibia will now take on Tunisia on Feb. 18 before concluding off their Group B action against Burkina Faso on Feb. 21.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.