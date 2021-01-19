Zimbabwe coach Logarusic accuses CHAN hosts Cameroon of witchcraft

Confederation of African Football (Caf) is said to be investigating witchcraft claims against CHAN hosts Cameroon made by Zimbabwe.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is said to have found a dead bat on the field his side was expected to play a 2021 Chan match against the Indomitable Lions on Saturday.

Logarusic posted a photo on Saturday of the carcass of the bat on the field accusing the hosts of witchcraft.

Initially, Caf was mum on the incident but is reportedly investigating the matter after Warriors lodged an official complaint.

The Indomitable Lions beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the opening game of the Chan tournament with an acrobatic goal from Salomon Banga Bindjeme to hand the home side three points in the game.

Cameroon have been accused of not beating Zimbabwe fairly and have resorted to using ‘black magic’ to dominate sides in the tournament.

Several other teams have been accused in previous Caf tournaments of using muthi to manipulate the outcome of games.

CHAN 2021 opener in Yaoundé overshadowed by pre-match accusations of witchcraft from the hosts by Zimbabwe coach Logarusic after a bat carcass is found on the pitch Complete coincidence or foul play?#CHAN2021 #CMRZIM pic.twitter.com/TjaJA1YFLV — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 16, 2021

