Pitso promises to deliver more trophies for Al Ahly despite criticism 

It came as no surprise that Pitso Mosimane was named the Most Succeesful Coach in Egypt after guiding Al-Ahly to a treble that included the Egyptian Cup, the league and the Caf Champions League which has alluded the team of the century for the last seven years until they landed the premium prize by beating arch rivals Zamalek in the final.

Of late, Mosimane has come under some criticism from Egyptian legend Ibrahim Hassan, who doubted Mosimane’s capabilities, suggesting that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana mentor is successful because he is coaching Ahly, further saying anyone is likely to do well if they are at the helm of the powerhouse that is the Red Devils.

However, Mosimane has vowed to bring more silverware to the team’s glittery trophy cabinet.

“We promise to win more trophies, we have just got started,” insisted Mosimane, who went on to praise his players and wife among others.

“We would not have achieved all of this without my players, they work hard and we fight a lot but we are okay. Thanks to my technical team and down to the guy who cuts the grass and thanks to my wife,” said Mosimane.

“I’m honoured and humbled to receive this award in s short period of time in Egypt. For me it is to thank everybody who contributed to this. I want to thank my president, captain Bebo and his board for trusting me. They really trusted me with a difficult task of bringing the difficult cup home that has been away from us for the last seven years,” he added.

“Jingles” remains unbeaten since taking over the side about three months ago and his side currently sit second on the Egyptian Premier League after three games, tailing the leaders by two points ahead of their match on Saturday evening against underdogs Wadi Degla.