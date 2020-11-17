African Soccer 17.11.2020 11:24 am

Luis Suarez to miss Brazil clash after positive Covid test

AFP
Luis Suarez to miss Brazil clash after positive Covid test

Luis Suarez tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Uruguayan Football Association informed on November 16, 2020. He will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Brazil at home on November 17. The Atletico de Madrid striker will also miss the Spanish La Liga match against ex-team Barcelona on November 21. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Uruguay, who have not beaten Brazil since 2001, host the Brazilians (minus an injured Neymar) in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Uruguay’s top goal scorer Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss their World Cup qualifier against Brazil, local football chiefs said on Monday.

The positive test also means Suarez will miss his club Atletico Madrid’s La Liga outing against Barcelona, which would have been the first time he ran out against his former team.

“Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for Covid-19,” the Uruguayan football federation said in a statement.

All three are “in good health”, it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive on Saturday after Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.

Brazil top the round-robin South American qualifying group for the 2022 finals in Qatar with nine points from three games, Argentina are on seven, Ecuador on six and Uruguay on six points.

