Khaya Ndubane
Pyramids end Pitso’s perfect start at Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane, head coach of Al Ahly SC EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

10-man Al Ahly were held to a 0-0 draw by Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening.

The result ended Pitso Mosimane’s perfect start at the Red Devils, having won all three of their previous encounters since the former Bafana Bafana coach took over.

Al Ahly had a very difficult start to the game as key man Mahmoud Kahraba suffered an early thigh injury just 10 minutes into the game.

The Red Devils suffered another setback in the 40th minte when Amr El-Sulya was sent off after elbowing Mahmoud Hamada.

Ahmed Mansour thought he had put Pyramids in the lead just six minutes before the break but the goal was ruled out for offside after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Al Ahly were awarded a penalty just before the half-time break, but El-Mahdy Soliman kept out Mohamed Magdy Afsha’s strike, with the first half ending on a 0-0 draw.

Pyramids continued to pile the pressure on the hosts in the second half and they almost took the lead through Ibrahim Hassan, but his strike hit the post.

In the end, both sides were forced to settle for a draw.

Mosimane and his team will now change their focus to Saturday’s Caf Champions League semifinals first leg against Wydad Casablanca.

The return leg will be next week Friday.

