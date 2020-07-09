FAZ release fixtures for Zambia Super League restart

The fixture is part of a double-header at the venue that will also see a second-tier contest between Kitwe United and Police College, as Zambia welcomes back their top two divisions to complete the 2019-20 campaign.

The same venue will be used the following day for two more top-flight matches, with defending champions Zesco United taking on relegation-threatened Kansanshi Dynamos, and Buildcon up against Power Dynamos.

The Football Association of Zambia has been hard at work to get football back on in the country and the return has been carefully planned.

The first two weeks of the resumption will be used to clear the backlog of catch-up matches caused by teams’ participation in CAF club competitions, but by August 1 all sides will be back in action.

It means a heavy early schedule for Zanaco, who have played 21 matches so far, while many others in the Super League are on 25 already.

There are 34 rounds of the Zambia Super League and it is set for a thrilling finish. Forest Rangers lead the league with 46 points from their 24 games, followed by NAPSA Stars (45 from 25), Green Eagles (44 from 24), Nkana (43 from 24), Zesco United (42 from 24) and Lusaka Dynamos (40 from 25).

All matches will be played behind closed doors, but selected games will be live on SuperSport.

This story first appeared on the official Cosafa website here.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.