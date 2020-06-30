2021 Afcon postponed to 2022

African Soccer 30.6.2020 02:40 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
News coming out of Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters in Cairo is that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed to January 2022.

The tournament was set to be hosted by Cameroon in January/February next year.

According to reports, the Caf executive made the decision to postpone the tournament during a meeting on Tuesday.

It is reported that the decision for the postponement was based on the fact that the executive felt that there won’t be sufficient time to complete the round of qualifiers.

This is a developing story.

