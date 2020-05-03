African Soccer 3.5.2020 04:49 pm

Ex-Sundowns captain Nyandoro donates mealie meal to needy Zimbabweans

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns legend Esrom Nyandoro has reportedly gave mealie meal bags to 300 needy residents at Mzilikazi suburb where he hails from.

According to the Chronicle in Zimbabwe, Nyandoro purchased the product through funds from the one million masks and saniters for Zimbabwe campaign which is meant to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the money he used to buy the mealie meal reportedly comes from the proceeds of his auction.

“Nyandoro had put up for auction the jersey that he wore at the Warriors’ inaugural African Nations Cup appearance in 2004 in Tunisia as well as the boots that he wore when the Warriors took on Ghana in the 2006 Afcon tournament in Egypt.

“Also set to have been auctioned were his Mamelodi Sundowns jerseys but a bidder, touched by the sentimental value that the memorabilia has to Nyandoro, underwrote the auction and returned the items to the football legend,” reported the Chronicle.

The bidder chose to remain anonymous although it is believed it’s South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, who was Nyandoro’s former boss at Sundowns.

