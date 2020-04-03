Football legends Drogba and Eto’o slam ‘Covid-19 test trials on Africans’

Dr Jean-Paul Mira and Dr Camille Locht made the comments during a TV discussion about medical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine on French TV channel LCI on 1 April.

Responding to the comments on his Twitter account, said that the suggestion by these doctors was taking “African people as human guinea pigs”.

The former Chelsea star added in another tweet: “Africa isn’t a testing lab.”

“It is inconceivable that we continue to accept this. Africa is not a laboratory,” said Drogba.

“I strongly denounce these serious, racist and contemptuous remarks!

“Help us save lives in Africa and stop the spread of this virus which is destabilising the whole world, instead of considering ourselves as guinea pigs.

“It’s absurd! African leaders have a responsibility to protect people from these heinous plots.”

Eto’o called the doctors “assassins”.

The doctors’ comments were also criticised by anti-racist groups and many others commenting online.

It is totally inconceivable we keep on cautioning this.

Africa isn’t a testing lab.

