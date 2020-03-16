Caf announces venue for Champions League final

The Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco will host the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup decider on 24 May, Caf announced on Monday.

“The two cities got the nod following evaluation of the submitted bids taking into consideration key facilities such as infrastructure, accommodation, medical amongst others,” read a statement from Caf.

This will be the first time the Interclubs final will be played in a single match, following a decision by the Caf Executive Committee last June.

???? IMPORTANT UPDATE Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCL final on May 29 pic.twitter.com/EqLnd5OcFh — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

???? IMPORTANT UPDATE Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCC final on May 24. pic.twitter.com/NvOAa2jV1y — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

