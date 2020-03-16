African Soccer 16.3.2020 11:52 am

Caf announces venue for Champions League final

Phakaaathi Reporter
Caf announces venue for Champions League final

Japoma Stadium

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced that newly-built Japoma Stadium in Cameroon will host the 2019/20 Caf Champions League final on 29 May 2020.

The Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco will host the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup decider on 24 May, Caf announced on Monday.

“The two cities got the nod following evaluation of the submitted bids taking into consideration key facilities such as infrastructure, accommodation, medical amongst others,” read a statement from Caf.

This will be the first time the Interclubs final will be played in a single match, following a decision by the Caf Executive Committee last June.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Wake up and smell the coffee, Pitso tells SA clubs 10.3.2020
Pitso defends Maboe over own goal 9.3.2020
Sundowns fall on their sword against Al-Ahly in Champions League  7.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes

Government FULL STATEMENT: Ramaphosa and Cabinet’s plan to fight the spread of Covid-19

Health Gift of the Givers pledges its support in fight against Covid-19, calls for donations

Crime As Cape Flats’ army deployment comes to an end, did it achieve anything?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 