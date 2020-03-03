Caf secretary-general steps down

Hajji has cited personal reasons for his resignation.

“I would like to warmly thank president Ahmad Ahmad for giving me the opportunity to serve the football of our continent at such a level of responsibility. The numerous reforms initiated on the sports and administrative plans since 2017 continue a project in which I believe, and which I still support. I have no doubt that the president wishes to work for the good development of the most beautiful sport there is,” read a statement from Hajji in part.

An emergency committee will be convened by the Caf president to appoint an acting secretary general.

Hajji was appointed secretary general of Caf on 11 April 2019.

