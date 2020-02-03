African Soccer 3.2.2020 04:54 pm

Ex-Pirates coach Micho finally unveiled as Chipolopolo coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Milutin "Micho" Sredojevichas been unveiled as Zambian national team coah

The Football Association Of Zambia (FAZ) has officially unveiled Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as the new head coach of the Zambian national team.

The former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek coach is said to have signed a two-year deal with FAZ.

He is said to have beaten Portuguese-born Mozambican Abel Xavier and Belgian Ivan Jacky Minnaert for the vacant  Chipolopolo job, which has been vacant since the departure of Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck in February 2019. Aggrey Chiyangi has been acting in interim capacity.

Sredojevic has been without a job since December after he was fired by Egyptian giants Zamalek.

He was axed after only a few months on the job.

