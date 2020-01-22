Micho favourite to land Chipolopolo coaching job

News coming out of Zambia is that former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek coach Micho Sredojevic is the favourite to take over the vacant Chipolopolo head coach job.

According to media reports, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) technical committee has settled for the former Uganda national team head coach.

His appointment, however, is dependent on approval from the ministry of sport.

The Chipolopolo job has been vacant since the departure of Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck in February 2019. Aggrey Chiyangi has been acting in the interim capacity.

Sredojevic is currently without a job after he was sacked by Zamalek in December last year, having been with the Egyptian giants for only four months.

