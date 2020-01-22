African Soccer 22.1.2020 04:48 pm

Micho favourite to land Chipolopolo coaching job

Phakaaathi Reporter
Micho favourite to land Chipolopolo coaching job

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

According to media reports, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) technical committee has settled for the former Uganda national team head coach.

News coming out of Zambia is that former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek coach Micho Sredojevic is the favourite to take over the vacant Chipolopolo head coach job.

READ: Bafana to face Ghana and Zimbabwe on the road to World Cup 2022

His appointment, however, is dependent on approval from the ministry of sport.

The Chipolopolo job has been vacant since the departure of Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck in February 2019. Aggrey Chiyangi has been acting in the interim capacity.

Sredojevic is currently without a job after he was sacked by Zamalek in December last year, having been with the Egyptian giants for only four months.

