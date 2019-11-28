Etoile hot-shot Aribi faces giants Ahly in CAF Champions League

Algerian Aribi scored seven goals in four qualifiers, including four in one match, to top the charts with three more than his nearest rivals.

But after tormenting the defences of Hafia of Guinea and Asante Kotoko of Ghana, he and Etoile face tougher opposition when they host record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt.

The clash at Rades near Tunis is a repeat of the 2005 and 2007 finals and one of four showdowns this weekend between former Champions League trophy-holders.

AFP Sport previews matchday one of a competition offering a $2.5 million (2.3 million euros) first prize plus an invite to the 2020 Club World Cup in Qatar.

Group A

TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt’s Zamalek, both five-time winners of the Champions League, meet in Lubumbashi after unimpressive passages through qualifying.

Mazembe needed a Christian Kouame penalty to see off modest Malagasy opponents Fosa Juniors while Zamalek had to rely on away goals to eliminate academy side Generation Foot of Senegal.

While the Congolese rely on experienced campaigners, Zamalek hope rising star Mostafa Mohamed can replicate the form that ensured Egypt a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Primeiro Agosto of Angola got to the group stage by edging Green Eagles and now host another Zambian club, Zesco United, in a clash of former semi-finalists.

Group B

Etoile have just appointed former Ahly boss Spaniard Juan Carlos Garrido as coach to succeed veteran Faouzi Benzarti.

“I admire the way this team plays and the passion of the players. Etoile know how to win matches,” said Garrido.

“The main motivation for the players and I is the Champions League and while we are in a difficult group, the aim is to start our campaign by defeating Ahly.”

It is hard to imagine Etoile and Ahly not filling the top two places and qualifying whatever Al Hilal of Sudan and Zimbabwe’s Platinum, who play in Omdurman, might think.

Group C

Wydad Casablanca of Morocco — champions, quarter-finalists and runners-up in the past three editions — launch their campaign for a third title away to troubled USM Alger of Algeria.

USM owner Ali Haddad was arrested last March and the charges against him included fraud and money laundering.

Without his financial backing, 2015 runners-up USM were on the verge of withdrawing from the Champions League until a wealthy supporter funded a trip to Kenya for a qualifier.

Mamelodi Sundowns, the 2016 champions, have home advantage over Petro Luanda of Angola, and the South African outfit and Wydad appeared the likeliest teams to advance.

Group D

Undoubtedly the toughest group with defending champions Esperance of Tunisia up against three former winners, JS Kabylie of Algeria, Raja Casablanca of Morocco and V Club of DR Congo.

Esperance visit Raja in mixed form — unbeaten after six rounds of the domestic league but shock losers to Moroccans Olympic Safi in an Arab Club Champions Cup last-16 tie.

Raja achieved a remarkable victory over arch rivals Wydad in another Arab tie, coming from three goals behind to draw and advance on away goals.

Kabylie hope to maintain a perfect CAF home record this season when they host V Club, whose captain and goalkeeper Nelson Lukong kept four clean sheets in qualifiers.