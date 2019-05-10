Nigeria Football Federation president Pinnick charged with fund misappropriation

The five officials were accused of mismanagement of the funds received from world football body Fifa for their performance in the soccer World Cup in Russia 2018.

The other NFF officials are secretary Sunusi Mohammed, first vice-president Seyi Akinwumi, second vice-president Shehu Dikko and executive member Yusuff Fresh.

There were a total of 17 charges levelled against the offenders including criminal breach of trust, theft, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy.

There is also another charge of “moving dishonestly and intentionally the amount of 10 million Euros (R159m).

The NFF, meanwhile, have denied the allegations.

“NFF states that the orchestrated media blitz about the existence of such charges is nothing but the desperate and malicious efforts of the Chief Okoi Obono-Obla led special presidential Investigative Panel (SPIP) to lend itself as an instrument of cheap blackmail in the fight for the political leadership of NFF.”

