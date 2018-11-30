Cameroon stripped of 2019 Afcon hosting rights

Caf delivered a report on Cameroon’s readiness to host the event, and at a Caf executive meeting held on Friday in Accra, Ghana, it was decided the tournament will go ahead elsewhere.

Inspectors from Caf recently travelled to Cameroon, which last hosted the tournament in 1972, to check security, infrastructure, stadiums and accommodation.

Caf will now launch a new application procedure to designate another host country for the biennial tournament.

Morocco, who lost out to a United States/Mexico/Canada bid to host the 2026 World Cup, have regularly been reported as possible replacements for Cameroon. South Africa, too, could be an option, having stepped in as a last-minute stop gap before.

Afcon 2019 will be held from June 15 to July 13, according to Caf. It will also be the first Afcon expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

