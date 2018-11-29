 
menu
African Soccer 29.11.2018 05:13 pm

Senegal replace Tunisia as top-ranked African team

AFP
Senegal players celebrate their victory at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Senegal players celebrate their victory at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Francisco LEONG / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Senegal replaced Tunisia as the highest ranked African national team when the monthly statistics were released by FIFA Thursday.

The Senegalese rose from second place on the back of a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory in Equatorial Guinea during November.

Tunisia lost away to Egypt in the same competition, and were also beaten at home by Morocco in a friendly.

Only five African countries — Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo — were among the top 50 in the world.

African top 20

(world ranking in brackets)

1. Senegal (23), 2. Tunisia (26), 3. Morocco (40), 4. Nigeria (44), 5. DR Congo (49), 6. Ghana (51), 7. Cameroon (55), 8. Egypt (56), 9. Burkina Faso (61), 10. Mali (64), 11. Ivory Coast (65), 12. Guinea (66), 13. Algeria (67), 14. Cape Verde (72), 15. South Africa (72), 16. Uganda (75), 17. Zambia (82), 18. Congo Brazzaville (84), 19. Gabon (85), 20. Benin (94)

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.