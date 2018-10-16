 
menu
African Soccer 16.10.2018 11:05 am

Nigeria coach Rohr expects tough Libya rematch

AFP
Nigeria's head coach Gernot Rohr EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Nigeria's head coach Gernot Rohr EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says he expects a challenging Africa Cup of Nations qualifier rematch against Libya on Tuesday despite trouncing the north Africans at the weekend.

Odion Ighalo, the former Watford striker now at Chinese club Changchun Yatai, bagged a hat-trick as Nigeria thrashed Libya 4-0 in the southern town of Uyo on Saturday.

They will square up again in Sfax in Tunisia, the adopted home of war-ravaged Libya.

Rohr said he expected the Libyans to provide a stiffer challenge as they seek to avenge the heavy loss.

“We need a big fighting spirit to beat Libya again,” he insisted.

“It will be a difficult game because after losing 4-0 in Uyo they will be aggressive, they want revenge.”

Rohr added: “We have to be stronger to win again. It’s not finished yet.

“Libya were not defensive (in Uyo) and they could also have scored. They played well, they were fighting.”

The Franco-German coach said the Super Eagles won because their strikers outran Libya’s flat-footed defence.

“Our quick strikers tried to be efficient against the slow defenders of Libya,” Rohr explained.

“We scored an early goal from good pressing and in the second half, they left space in their defence because they tried to score also and we had more opportunities to score.”

Turkey-based Ogenyi Onazi and Shehu Abdullahi have been ruled out of Tuesday’s match after picking up injuries.

Onazi has an inflamed Achilles, while Abdullahi did not complete Saturday’s game due to a leg muscle injury.

Nigeria are now second in Group E with six points from three matches, a point behind leaders South Africa.

Libya are third with four points, while Seychelles have yet to record any points.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the finals in June 2019.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nigeria’s Rohr warns coach’s departure may motivate Libya 11.10.2018
16 miners abducted in Nigeria 27.9.2018
Nigerian troops keep Boko Haram out of military base 25.9.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.