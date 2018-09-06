Billiat included in Zimbabwe squad for Congo trip – report

Billiat suffered a hamstring injury during Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to SuperSport United in the MTN8 semifinals last week.

As reported earlier, Billiat asked the Warriors medical team to fast-track his recovery so that he could play in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville on Sunday.

Now Mupandare has confirmed to the Newsday that although the medical team was still monitoring Billiat, he was certain to make the trip and could play a part in this crucial match.

Meanwhile, Warriors striker Evans Rusike believed the injury-hit Zimbabwe remained a competitive side capable of beating Congo-Brazzaville when the two clash at the Massamba Debate Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s a massive match. They (Congo Brazzaville) are a very strong side, they will be playing at home so it will not be easy for us. We had wanted to go in full force but there were withdrawals of some players due to injuries. But we are still a strong side that can come back home with a good result. We need to be cautious in our approach so that we get a positive result,” Rusike said.

Zimbabwe currently top group G with three points, but on goal difference, following their 3-0 win over Liberia in their opening qualifier.

The group also consists of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who are second on the standings by a goal difference after their 3-1 win over Congo Brazzaville in the opening fixture of the campaign.

With two top teams in the group set to qualify for the Afcon finals next year, a win for the Warriors in Brazzaville will put them on the brink of qualification.

