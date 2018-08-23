Inter Milan signing Kwadwo Asamoah called up by Ghana

Asamoah has been playing for top Italian club Inter Milan since May but was a regular at Juventus for six years before moving to Milan on a free transfer.

Back in 2014 when he took a self-imposed sabbatical and also had injury problems which hampered his international career.

Ghana’s coach Kwesi Appiah named Asamoah in a 21-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kenya on September 8.

Asamoah last played for Ghana against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The 29-year-old has turned out for Ghana 69 times since his debut in 2008 and represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus, USA) Daniel Opare (Antwerp, Belgium) Kassim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy) Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey) Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC, USA) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forwards: Raphael Dwamena (Levante UD, Spain) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid, Spain) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) William Owusu (Antwerp, Belgium).

