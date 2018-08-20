V Club, Berkane, Masry book CAF Cup last-eight berths

Kinshasa-based V Club are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A after second-half goals from Fabrice Ngoma and Jean-Marc Mundele produced a 2-0 home win over Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

It was the first loss in nine matches this season in the CAF equivalent of the UEFA Europa League for three-time African champions Raja.

The other match in the section produced a surprise with ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast ending a three-loss run by winning 2-0 away to Aduana Stars of Ghana in Dormaa.

ASEC scored twice in the first half, first through a penalty converted by Anicet Badie Gbagnon and then from Willy Braciano Ta Bi.

V Club have 10 points, Raja eight, ASEC six and eliminated Aduana four with the top two clubs likely to remain there after the final round of mini-league fixtures on August 29.

The last Group B matches will be of academic interest only after Berkane and Masry secured last-eight places at the expense of UD Songo of Mozambique and Al Hilal of Sudan.

Berkane held on to first place thanks to a 2-0 win over Hilal in Omdurman through goals from two west African internationals, Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba of Togo and Alain Traore of Burkina Faso.

Abdel-Latif Grendo gave Masry a 76th-minute lead against Songo in Indian Ocean port city Beira only for Jimmy Ukonde to equalise soon after.

Berkane top the standings with 10 points followed by Masry on nine while Songo and Hilal have three each after failing to win in five outings.

Enyimba of Nigeria boosted hopes of a top-two finish in Group C as Farouk Mohammed converted a stoppage-time penalty for a fortunate 1-0 win over Djoliba of Mali in Bamako.

Djoliba, the 2012 Confederation Cup runners-up, looked the likelier winners only to be constantly foiled by outstanding goalkeeping from Theophilus Afelokhai.

CARA of Congo Brazzaville made it six straight home victories in the competition this season by overcoming Williamsville of the Ivory Coast 3-1 in central Africa.

Mafosse Tresor Karidoula halved a two-goal Williamsville deficit on 72 minutes only for Christ Ngoma Mbo to fire a third CARA goal three minutes from time.

CARA and Enyimba, who clash in the final round, have nine points each, Williamsville seven and Djoliba are out of contention with just four.

Group D leaders Gor Mahia of Kenya were shock 2-1 home losers to Rayon Sports of Rwanda in Nairobi and second-place USM Alger of Algeria fell 2-1 to Young Africans of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Rayon were ahead within two minutes and Eric Rutanga scored direct from a free-kick outside the penalty area on 53 minutes to give the Kigali outfit their first win in the group.

Already-eliminated Young Africans also celebrated a first victory in the mini-league, courtesy of goals from Raphael Loth and Haritier Makombo just before and after half-time.

Gor and USM have eight points each and Rayon six in a three-way fight for two last-eight slots while Young Africans will be playing only for pride in matchday 6.

