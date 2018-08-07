Ex-Nigeria star Amunike hired as Tanzania coach

The 47-year-old former Barcelona winger replaces interim coach Salum Mayanga whose contract expired earlier this year after only one year at the helm.

Amunike will lead the Taifa Stars in the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, starting with the east African derby against Uganda in Kampala on September 7.

“I am happy to start this new job and work hard so that we can achieve a lot together,” said Amunike after signing the contract.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia said Amunike will also handle the Under-17 and Under-20 national teams alongside his duties as national head coach.

The Nigerian, who played for the Super Eagles between 1993 and 2001, led his country to a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 before leaving to take charge of Sudan’s Al Khartoum last November.

But he was forced to quit the job after only four months following a row over unpaid wages.

